The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Iowa is totaling 24 points per game on offense (79th in the FBS), and ranks 41st on defense with 14 points allowed per game. Iowa State ranks 68th in the FBS with 30 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 27th with 9 points allowed per contest on defense.

We provide more info below

Iowa State vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Iowa State vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Iowa State Iowa 250 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284 (111th) 279 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329 (62nd) 134 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 88 (111th) 116 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196 (85th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht leads Iowa State with 113 yards on 10-of-13 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Cartevious Norton has rushed for 49 yards on 11 carries so far this year.

Abu Sama III has piled up 40 yards (on six carries).

Benjamin Brahmer leads his squad with 36 receiving yards on one receptions with one touchdown.

Easton Dean has caught three passes and compiled 21 receiving yards (21 per game).

Tyler Moore's two grabs (on two targets) have netted him 19 yards (19 ypg) and one touchdown.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has 191 passing yards for Iowa, completing 56.7% of his passes and recording two touchdowns this season.

Kaleb Johnson has carried the ball 19 times for a team-high 63 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, Kaden Wetjen has carried the ball three times for 22 yards (22 per game).

Luke Lachey's leads his squad with 73 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on seven receptions (out of nine targets).

Seth Anderson has caught two passes for 41 yards (41 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Nico Ragaini's two receptions have yielded 36 yards.

