The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) and Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) meet with the Cy-Hawk Trophy the prize on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Hawkeyes are favored by 4 points. The over/under for the contest is 36.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. Iowa State matchup.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023

3:30 PM ET

Ames, Iowa

Iowa vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big Ten +1300 Bet $100 to win $1300

