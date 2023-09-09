Jordan Luplow -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on September 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jordan Luplow At The Plate

Luplow is hitting .220 with two doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

In 10 of 26 games this year (38.5%), Luplow has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Luplow has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this season (26.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .286 AVG .143 .444 OBP .250 .286 SLG .143 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 4/2 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

