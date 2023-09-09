Jorge Polanco vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco and his .657 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .261 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 31 walks.
- Polanco has recorded a hit in 48 of 67 games this season (71.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (20.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (17.9%), homering in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Polanco has had an RBI in 24 games this year (35.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 38.8% of his games this year (26 of 67), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.282
|AVG
|.237
|.356
|OBP
|.331
|.542
|SLG
|.381
|18
|XBH
|9
|8
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|14
|37/15
|K/BB
|31/16
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (171 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets are sending Peterson (3-7) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.40 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .292 batting average against him.
