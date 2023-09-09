Kyle Farmer vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer and his 1.000 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is batting .252 with 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- Farmer has had a hit in 51 of 93 games this year (54.8%), including multiple hits 12 times (12.9%).
- In nine games this year, he has gone deep (9.7%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Farmer has picked up an RBI in 23.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Other Twins Players vs the Mets
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|47
|.260
|AVG
|.245
|.331
|OBP
|.293
|.402
|SLG
|.410
|10
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|18
|37/8
|K/BB
|34/9
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.40 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .292 batting average against him.
