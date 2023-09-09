The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer and his 1.000 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is batting .252 with 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Farmer has had a hit in 51 of 93 games this year (54.8%), including multiple hits 12 times (12.9%).

In nine games this year, he has gone deep (9.7%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

Farmer has picked up an RBI in 23.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 47 .260 AVG .245 .331 OBP .293 .402 SLG .410 10 XBH 11 4 HR 5 13 RBI 18 37/8 K/BB 34/9 0 SB 1

