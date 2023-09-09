Royce Lewis vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Royce Lewis -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on September 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Mets.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is hitting .320 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Lewis is batting .500 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Lewis has gotten a hit in 34 of 47 games this year (72.3%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (27.7%).
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (23.4%, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Lewis has had at least one RBI in 42.6% of his games this season (20 of 47), with two or more RBI nine times (19.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|.277
|AVG
|.369
|.340
|OBP
|.404
|.532
|SLG
|.560
|12
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|22
|25/8
|K/BB
|19/4
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (171 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson (3-7 with a 5.40 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
