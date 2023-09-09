Royce Lewis -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on September 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Mets.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is hitting .320 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Lewis is batting .500 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Lewis has gotten a hit in 34 of 47 games this year (72.3%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (27.7%).

In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (23.4%, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish).

Lewis has had at least one RBI in 42.6% of his games this season (20 of 47), with two or more RBI nine times (19.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 21 .277 AVG .369 .340 OBP .404 .532 SLG .560 12 XBH 6 6 HR 5 19 RBI 22 25/8 K/BB 19/4 2 SB 2

