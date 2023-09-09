Ruoning Yin will be at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at the par-72, 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9.

Ruoning Yin Insights

Yin has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day without a bogey three times and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has finished with the best score of the day in two of her last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Yin has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Yin has finished in the top five three times in her past five appearances.

Yin has finished within three shots of the leader in two of her past five events. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Yin is looking for her third consecutive top-five finish this week.

Yin hopes to make the cut for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 20 -6 272 2 17 6 6 $2.6M

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Yin last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

This course is set up to play at 6,515 yards, 494 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

The courses that Yin has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,535 yards, while Kenwood Country Club will be at 6,515 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Yin's Last Time Out

Yin was in the 90th percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.63 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.78-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was strong, putting her in the 97th percentile of the field.

Yin was better than 48% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Yin recorded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the field averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Yin did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

Yin's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the field average of 5.5.

In that most recent outing, Yin's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Yin finished the Portland Classic recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Yin had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.9).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

