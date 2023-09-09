Saturday's game between the Minnesota Twins (74-67) and New York Mets (64-76) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on September 9.

The Twins will give the ball to Kenta Maeda (3-7, 4.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Mets will turn to David Peterson (3-7, 5.40 ERA).

Twins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-3.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 55, or 59.1%, of the 93 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has a record of 28-23 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 60% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored 656 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Twins' 3.93 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule