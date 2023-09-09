Twins vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 9
Saturday's game between the Minnesota Twins (74-67) and New York Mets (64-76) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on September 9.
The Twins will give the ball to Kenta Maeda (3-7, 4.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Mets will turn to David Peterson (3-7, 5.40 ERA).
Twins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-3.
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have won 55, or 59.1%, of the 93 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Minnesota has a record of 28-23 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 60% chance to win.
- Minnesota has scored 656 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.93 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 3
|@ Rangers
|L 6-5
|Kenta Maeda vs Jon Gray
|September 4
|@ Guardians
|W 20-6
|Pablo Lopez vs Lucas Giolito
|September 5
|@ Guardians
|W 8-3
|Sonny Gray vs Tanner Bibee
|September 6
|@ Guardians
|L 2-1
|Joe Ryan vs Gavin Williams
|September 8
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Dallas Keuchel vs Kodai Senga
|September 9
|Mets
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs David Peterson
|September 10
|Mets
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Tylor Megill
|September 11
|Rays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 12
|Rays
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Zack Littell
|September 13
|Rays
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Taj Bradley
|September 14
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Michael Kopech
