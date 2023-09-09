The Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco will hit the field against the New York Mets and Pete Alonso on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

Twins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Read More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are sixth-best in MLB action with 200 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 11th in baseball, slugging .424.

The Twins' .241 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

Minnesota has the No. 14 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (656 total runs).

The Twins' .322 on-base percentage is 16th in MLB.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.209).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Kenta Maeda (3-7) takes the mound for the Twins in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.73 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Maeda is trying to record his sixth quality start of the year.

Maeda enters the game with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians W 20-6 Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 9/5/2023 Guardians W 8-3 Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets W 5-2 Home Dallas Keuchel Kodai Senga 9/9/2023 Mets - Home Kenta Maeda David Peterson 9/10/2023 Mets - Home Pablo Lopez Tylor Megill 9/11/2023 Rays - Home - - 9/12/2023 Rays - Home Joe Ryan Zack Littell 9/13/2023 Rays - Home Dallas Keuchel Taj Bradley 9/14/2023 White Sox - Away Kenta Maeda Michael Kopech

