Minnesota Twins (74-67) will play the New York Mets (64-76) at Target Field on Saturday, September 9 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Willi Castro will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mets +125 moneyline odds. The game's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (3-7, 4.73 ERA) vs David Peterson - NYM (3-7, 5.40 ERA)

Twins vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Mets Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -148 +124 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -150 +125 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Twins vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 55, or 59.1%, of the 93 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Twins have gone 28-23 (54.9%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have been underdogs in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (29.8%) in those contests.

The Mets have a win-loss record of 2-12 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Mets have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Jordan Luplow 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

