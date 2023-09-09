Sportsbooks have set player props for Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor and others when the Minnesota Twins host the New York Mets at Target Field on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Mets Game Info

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Correa Stats

Correa has 113 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 55 walks and 63 RBI.

He has a .232/.313/.406 slash line so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Sep. 8 2-for-3 1 1 1 6 at Guardians Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 at Guardians Sep. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at Rangers Sep. 3 3-for-5 0 0 1 3

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 132 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .251/.331/.467 on the year.

Lindor hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Nationals Sep. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Nationals Sep. 5 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 2 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 0

