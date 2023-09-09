The New York Mets (64-76) visit the Minnesota Twins (74-67) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Kenta Maeda (3-7) for the Twins and David Peterson (3-7) for the Mets.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (3-7, 4.73 ERA) vs Peterson - NYM (3-7, 5.40 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

Maeda (3-7) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 17 games.

He has earned a quality start five times in 17 starts this season.

Maeda has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: David Peterson

Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.40 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 28-year-old has amassed a 5.40 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .292 to opposing batters.

Peterson has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Peterson has put up nine starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

In six of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.