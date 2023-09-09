Willi Castro -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on September 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has 16 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 27 walks while hitting .247.

Castro has picked up a hit in 53 of 94 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has hit a home run in 4.3% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has had at least one RBI in 23.4% of his games this year (22 of 94), with two or more RBI four times (4.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 37 times this season (39.4%), including six games with multiple runs (6.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Twins Players vs the Mets

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 52 .238 AVG .254 .326 OBP .332 .418 SLG .343 14 XBH 10 3 HR 2 15 RBI 12 35/13 K/BB 46/14 14 SB 15

Mets Pitching Rankings