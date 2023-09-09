Willi Castro vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Willi Castro -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on September 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has 16 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 27 walks while hitting .247.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 53 of 94 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has hit a home run in 4.3% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has had at least one RBI in 23.4% of his games this year (22 of 94), with two or more RBI four times (4.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this season (39.4%), including six games with multiple runs (6.4%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|52
|.238
|AVG
|.254
|.326
|OBP
|.332
|.418
|SLG
|.343
|14
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|12
|35/13
|K/BB
|46/14
|14
|SB
|15
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (171 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson gets the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.40 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .292 batting average against him.
