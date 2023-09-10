Carlos Correa vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Carlos Correa (.462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with 113 hits and an OBP of .312, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .403.
- Correa has gotten a hit in 84 of 127 games this year (66.1%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (18.9%).
- In 18 games this season, he has gone deep (14.2%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33.1% of his games this year, Correa has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (11%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39.4% of his games this year (50 of 127), with two or more runs seven times (5.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|67
|.214
|AVG
|.244
|.301
|OBP
|.322
|.362
|SLG
|.439
|20
|XBH
|27
|6
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|35
|62/28
|K/BB
|63/28
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets are sending Megill (8-7) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 5.28 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 102 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.28, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .294 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.