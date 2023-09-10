On Sunday, Carlos Correa (.462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with 113 hits and an OBP of .312, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .403.

Correa has gotten a hit in 84 of 127 games this year (66.1%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (18.9%).

In 18 games this season, he has gone deep (14.2%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 33.1% of his games this year, Correa has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (11%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39.4% of his games this year (50 of 127), with two or more runs seven times (5.5%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 67 .214 AVG .244 .301 OBP .322 .362 SLG .439 20 XBH 27 6 HR 12 28 RBI 35 62/28 K/BB 63/28 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings