The San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies will send Keaton Winn and Peter Lambert, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs square off on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 21st in baseball with 154 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 25th in baseball, slugging .389.

The Giants' .239 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

San Francisco ranks 22nd in runs scored with 612 (4.3 per game).

The Giants rank 21st in MLB with a .314 on-base percentage.

Giants batters strike out 9.4 times per game, the 26th-most in the majors.

San Francisco's pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco's 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in the majors (1.256).

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 137 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 425 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 21st in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 620 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.73 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined 1.536 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will look to Winn (0-2) in his third start of the season.

His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up four hits.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Lambert (3-6) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Lambert will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Cubs L 5-0 Away Logan Webb Justin Steele 9/5/2023 Cubs L 11-8 Away Ryan Walker Kyle Hendricks 9/6/2023 Cubs L 8-2 Away Alex Wood Jordan Wicks 9/8/2023 Rockies W 9-8 Home Kyle Harrison Ty Blach 9/9/2023 Rockies W 9-1 Home Logan Webb Chase Anderson 9/10/2023 Rockies - Home Keaton Winn Peter Lambert 9/11/2023 Guardians - Home Alex Cobb Gavin Williams 9/12/2023 Guardians - Home Tristan Beck Cal Quantrill 9/13/2023 Guardians - Home Kyle Harrison Logan Allen 9/14/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Cobb Chase Anderson 9/15/2023 Rockies - Away Logan Webb Peter Lambert

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away Peter Lambert Merrill Kelly 9/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Pfaadt 9/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 12-5 Away Chris Flexen Zach Davies 9/8/2023 Giants L 9-8 Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison 9/9/2023 Giants L 9-1 Away Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/10/2023 Giants - Away Peter Lambert Keaton Winn 9/11/2023 Cubs - Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs - Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs - Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/14/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 9/15/2023 Giants - Home Peter Lambert Logan Webb

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.