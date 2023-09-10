Justin Jefferson has a difficult matchup when his Minnesota Vikings face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers gave up 203.6 passing yards per game last year, ninth-best in the NFL.

On 184 targets last season, Jefferson grabbed 128 passes for 1,809 yards (106.4 yards per game), the best mark on the Vikings' roster. He also found the end zone eight times.

Jefferson vs. the Buccaneers

Jefferson vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Versus Tampa Bay last season, three players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Buccaneers last season, 29 players hauled in a TD pass.

Tampa Bay didn't allow more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.

The 203.6 yards per game allowed by the Buccaneers through the air last season were the ninth-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Buccaneers' defense was ranked 28th in the NFL with 29 passing TDs conceded last season.

Justin Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 88.5 (0)

Jefferson Receiving Insights

Jefferson went over on receiving yards prop bets in 10 of his 16 games (62.5%) a season ago.

He was targeted on 184 throws last year, averaging 9.8 yards per target (seventh in NFL).

Jefferson had a touchdown catch in seven games last year, out of 17 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only once.

Jefferson's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 9/11/2022 Week 1 11 TAR / 9 REC / 184 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/19/2022 Week 2 12 TAR / 6 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/25/2022 Week 3 6 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/2/2022 Week 4 13 TAR / 10 REC / 147 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bears 10/9/2022 Week 5 13 TAR / 12 REC / 154 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/16/2022 Week 6 8 TAR / 6 REC / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/30/2022 Week 8 8 TAR / 6 REC / 98 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/6/2022 Week 9 13 TAR / 7 REC / 115 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2022 Week 10 16 TAR / 10 REC / 193 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/20/2022 Week 11 5 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/24/2022 Week 12 11 TAR / 9 REC / 139 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/4/2022 Week 13 11 TAR / 7 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/11/2022 Week 14 15 TAR / 11 REC / 223 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/17/2022 Week 15 16 TAR / 12 REC / 123 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/24/2022 Week 16 16 TAR / 12 REC / 133 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 1/1/2023 Week 17 5 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 1/8/2023 Week 18 5 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/15/2023 Wild Card 9 TAR / 7 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

