Will Kirk Cousins Score a Touchdown Against the Buccaneers in Week 1?
The Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play in a Week 1 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Kirk Cousins find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.
Will Kirk Cousins score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a TD)
- Cousins ran for 97 yards on 31 attempts (5.7 ypg) last season. He scored two rushing TDs.
- He found the end zone on the ground in two games last year, but did not score multiple rushing TDs either time.
Kirk Cousins Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|23
|32
|277
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|27
|46
|221
|1
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|24
|41
|260
|2
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|25
|38
|273
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|32
|41
|296
|1
|1
|4
|4
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|20
|30
|175
|2
|0
|2
|-5
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|24
|36
|232
|2
|0
|4
|22
|1
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|22
|40
|265
|2
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|30
|50
|357
|1
|2
|6
|12
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|12
|23
|105
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|30
|37
|299
|3
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 13
|Jets
|21
|35
|173
|1
|0
|3
|9
|0
|Week 14
|@Lions
|31
|41
|425
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|34
|54
|460
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Giants
|34
|48
|299
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|18
|31
|205
|1
|3
|3
|37
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|17
|20
|225
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|31
|39
|273
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
