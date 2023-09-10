2023 Kroger Queen City Championship Schedule: Sunday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Entering play in round four at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship, Minjee Lee is in the lead with a score of -15. Tune in to see as the action unfolds from Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.
How to Watch the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship
- Start Time: 8:57 AM ET
- Venue: Kenwood Country Club
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,515 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
Kroger Queen City Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Minjee Lee
|1st
|-15
|67-69-65
|Pie-Yun Chien
|2nd
|-13
|66-64-73
|Charley Hull
|2nd
|-13
|67-68-68
|Morgane Metraux
|4th
|-12
|68-66-70
|Yuka Saso
|5th
|-11
|69-66-70
Kroger Queen City Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|10:58 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Ruoning Yin (-9/8th), Andrea Lee (-9/8th), Ariya Jutanugarn (-10/7th)
|11:20 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Charley Hull (-13/2nd), Pie-Yun Chien (-13/2nd), Minjee Lee (-15/1st)
|11:09 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Yuka Saso (-11/5th), Madelene Sagstrom (-11/5th), Morgane Metraux (-12/4th)
|10:25 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Yealimi Noh (-6/15th), Maria Gabriela Lopez (-6/15th), Ally Ewing (-6/15th)
|9:19 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Muni He (-3/34th), Lydia Ko (-3/34th), Xiyu Lin (-3/34th)
|9:52 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Thidapa Suwannapura (E/57th), Stephanie Kyriacou (E/57th), Sarah Kemp (E/57th)
|10:14 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Pavarisa Yoktuan (-6/15th), Perrine Delacour (-6/15th), Hye-jin Choi (-6/15th)
|9:52 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Jennifer Kupcho (-5/22nd), Mariah Stackhouse (-4/27th), Rose Zhang (-5/22nd)
|9:30 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Gabriela Ruffels (-4/27th), Elizabeth Szokol (-4/27th), Nanna Madsen (-4/27th)
|10:47 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Yu Liu (+3/75th), Olivia Cowan (+2/69th), Maria Fassi (+2/69th)
