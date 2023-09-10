Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (19-19) battle Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever (12-27) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, at 1:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSNX.

The game has no set line.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lynx vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSNX

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Lynx vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Fever 83 Lynx 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-1.8)

Indiana (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 165

Lynx vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Minnesota is 20-17-0 this year.

This year, 22 of Minnesota's 38 games have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lynx Performance Insights

The Lynx are ninth in the league in points scored (80.2 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (84.7).

Minnesota is sixth in the league in rebounds per game (34.5) and ninth in rebounds allowed (35.3).

In 2023, the Lynx are sixth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13.3 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (12.6).

The Lynx are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

Defensively, the Lynx are worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.9. They are eighth in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.3%.

In 2023, Minnesota has attempted 69.1% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 30.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 76.8% of Minnesota's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 23.2% have been 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.