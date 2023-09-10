Max Kepler vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Max Kepler (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Mets.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .250 with 20 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 35 walks.
- Kepler has gotten a hit in 63 of 110 games this season (57.3%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (25.5%).
- He has homered in 19.1% of his games this season, and 5% of his plate appearances.
- In 40 games this season (36.4%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 38.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|59
|.284
|AVG
|.220
|.347
|OBP
|.293
|.528
|SLG
|.430
|22
|XBH
|20
|10
|HR
|11
|29
|RBI
|27
|44/17
|K/BB
|47/18
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Mets rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-7 with a 5.28 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.28 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .294 to opposing hitters.
