Twins vs. Mets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
A couple of hot hitters, Carlos Correa and Pete Alonso, will try to keep it going when the Minnesota Twins face the New York Mets on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.
Bookmakers list the Twins as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mets +165 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Twins vs. Mets Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-200
|+165
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Explore More About This Game
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have put together a 56-38 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.6% of those games).
- Minnesota has gone 10-5 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 66.7%.
- Minnesota has had an over/under set by bookmakers 142 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-65-7).
- The Twins have collected a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|42-29
|33-38
|31-29
|44-37
|56-51
|19-15
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.