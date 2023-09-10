When the Minnesota Twins (75-67) take on the New York Mets (64-77) at Target Field on Sunday, September 10 at 2:10 PM ET, Pablo Lopez will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 199).

Bookmakers list the Twins as -200 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mets +165 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Twins vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (10-7, 3.64 ERA) vs Tylor Megill - NYM (8-7, 5.28 ERA)

Twins vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 56, or 59.6%, of the 94 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a record of 10-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Twins went 3-3 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Mets have won in 17, or 29.3%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Mets have won one of five games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mets have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Twins vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Royce Lewis 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175) Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

