Carlos Correa and his .372 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Tyler Glasnow on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mets.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with 114 hits and an OBP of .312, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .404.

Correa has gotten at least one hit in 66.4% of his games this year (85 of 128), with at least two hits 24 times (18.8%).

He has homered in 14.1% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has driven in a run in 42 games this season (32.8%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50 games this year (39.1%), including seven multi-run games (5.5%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 67 .215 AVG .244 .300 OBP .322 .365 SLG .439 21 XBH 27 6 HR 12 28 RBI 35 63/28 K/BB 63/28 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings