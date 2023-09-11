Carlos Correa vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carlos Correa and his .372 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Tyler Glasnow on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mets.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with 114 hits and an OBP of .312, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .404.
- Correa has gotten at least one hit in 66.4% of his games this year (85 of 128), with at least two hits 24 times (18.8%).
- He has homered in 14.1% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has driven in a run in 42 games this season (32.8%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this year (39.1%), including seven multi-run games (5.5%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|67
|.215
|AVG
|.244
|.300
|OBP
|.322
|.365
|SLG
|.439
|21
|XBH
|27
|6
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|35
|63/28
|K/BB
|63/28
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (8-5 with a 3.07 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.07 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .201 to opposing hitters.
