Max Kepler vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Max Kepler -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has 20 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 35 walks while batting .247.
- Kepler has recorded a hit in 63 of 111 games this season (56.8%), including 28 multi-hit games (25.2%).
- In 21 games this year, he has hit a long ball (18.9%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
- Kepler has had at least one RBI in 36.0% of his games this year (40 of 111), with more than one RBI 11 times (9.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 42 times this year (37.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|59
|.278
|AVG
|.220
|.340
|OBP
|.293
|.517
|SLG
|.430
|22
|XBH
|20
|10
|HR
|11
|29
|RBI
|27
|45/17
|K/BB
|47/18
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 150 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.07 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.07, with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .201 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.