Royce Lewis vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Royce Lewis (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and 12 RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is hitting .314 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks.
- In 71.4% of his games this season (35 of 49), Lewis has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (26.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 22.4% of his games this year, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Lewis has had an RBI in 20 games this season (40.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (49.0%), including six multi-run games (12.2%).
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|.267
|AVG
|.369
|.333
|OBP
|.404
|.505
|SLG
|.560
|12
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|22
|26/9
|K/BB
|19/4
|3
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 150 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Glasnow (8-5) takes the mound for the Rays in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.07 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.07, with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .201 against him.
