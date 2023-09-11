Yandy Diaz and Max Kepler will be among the stars on display when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, at Target Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 201 home runs.

Fueled by 461 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 11th in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins' .242 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Minnesota has scored 664 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Twins have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.3 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.202 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Sonny Gray (7-6) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Gray has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Guardians W 8-3 Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets W 5-2 Home Dallas Keuchel Kodai Senga 9/9/2023 Mets W 8-4 Home Kenta Maeda David Peterson 9/10/2023 Mets L 2-0 Home Pablo Lopez Tylor Megill 9/11/2023 Rays - Home Sonny Gray Tyler Glasnow 9/12/2023 Rays - Home Joe Ryan Zack Littell 9/13/2023 Rays - Home Dallas Keuchel Taj Bradley 9/14/2023 White Sox - Away Kenta Maeda Michael Kopech 9/15/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Jesse Scholtens 9/16/2023 White Sox - Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.