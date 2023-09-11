How to Watch the Twins vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 11
Yandy Diaz and Max Kepler will be among the stars on display when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, at Target Field.
Twins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 201 home runs.
- Fueled by 461 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 11th in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins' .242 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- Minnesota has scored 664 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Twins have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).
- The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.3 strikeouts per game.
- Minnesota has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.
- Minnesota has pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.
- The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.202 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Sonny Gray (7-6) to the mound for his 29th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Gray has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/6/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Gavin Williams
|9/8/2023
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Kodai Senga
|9/9/2023
|Mets
|W 8-4
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|David Peterson
|9/10/2023
|Mets
|L 2-0
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tylor Megill
|9/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/12/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Zack Littell
|9/13/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Taj Bradley
|9/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Michael Kopech
|9/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
