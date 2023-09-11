Minnesota Twins (75-68) will play the Tampa Bay Rays (88-56) at Target Field on Monday, September 11 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Willi Castro will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the season.

The Twins have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Rays (-115). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game.

Twins vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (8-5, 3.07 ERA) vs Sonny Gray - MIN (7-6, 2.93 ERA)

Twins vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 76, or 66.1%, of the 115 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rays have a 76-39 record (winning 66.1% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Twins have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (41.3%) in those contests.

The Twins have a mark of 17-22 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+310) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250) Willi Castro 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+310) Matt Wallner 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+260) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

