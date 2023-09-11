The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the Mets.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .258 with 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

Castro has picked up a hit in 57.3% of his 96 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.8% of those games.

He has gone deep in five games this season (5.2%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Castro has an RBI in 23 of 96 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.6% of his games this season (38 of 96), with two or more runs seven times (7.3%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 52 .262 AVG .254 .342 OBP .332 .477 SLG .343 17 XBH 10 4 HR 2 16 RBI 12 35/13 K/BB 46/14 14 SB 15

