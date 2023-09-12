Alex Kirilloff vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Alex Kirilloff -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks while hitting .266.
- Kirilloff has gotten at least one hit in 61.6% of his games this year (45 of 73), with at least two hits 16 times (21.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 73), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Kirilloff has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this year (21 of 73), with two or more RBI seven times (9.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 73 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.236
|AVG
|.298
|.319
|OBP
|.386
|.390
|SLG
|.474
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|16
|34/14
|K/BB
|37/12
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, one per game).
- Littell gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed eight innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
