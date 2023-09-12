Alex Kirilloff -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Rays Starter: Zack Littell

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks while hitting .266.

Kirilloff has gotten at least one hit in 61.6% of his games this year (45 of 73), with at least two hits 16 times (21.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 73), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Kirilloff has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this year (21 of 73), with two or more RBI seven times (9.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 of 73 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .236 AVG .298 .319 OBP .386 .390 SLG .474 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 16 RBI 16 34/14 K/BB 37/12 1 SB 0

