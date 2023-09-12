The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa and his .513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Rays Starter: Zack Littell

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with 114 hits and an OBP of .310, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .401.

In 65.9% of his games this year (85 of 129), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (18.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 129 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (14.0%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 42 games this season (32.6%), Correa has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50 games this year (38.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 67 .211 AVG .244 .296 OBP .322 .359 SLG .439 21 XBH 27 6 HR 12 28 RBI 35 65/28 K/BB 63/28 0 SB 0

