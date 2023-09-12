Carlos Correa vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa and his .513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with 114 hits and an OBP of .310, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .401.
- In 65.9% of his games this year (85 of 129), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (18.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 129 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (14.0%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42 games this season (32.6%), Correa has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this year (38.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|67
|.211
|AVG
|.244
|.296
|OBP
|.322
|.359
|SLG
|.439
|21
|XBH
|27
|6
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|35
|65/28
|K/BB
|63/28
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 152 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- The Rays are sending Littell (3-5) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went eight innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.29 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
