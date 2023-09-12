Matt Wallner vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Matt Wallner -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is batting .218 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 23 of 56 games this year (41.1%) Wallner has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (16.1%).
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (17.9%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Wallner has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (23.2%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (17.9%).
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year (24 of 56), with two or more runs six times (10.7%).
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|.263
|AVG
|.157
|.391
|OBP
|.280
|.558
|SLG
|.343
|13
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|9
|39/11
|K/BB
|25/9
|2
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send Littell (3-5) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed eight innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
