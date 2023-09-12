Matt Wallner -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is batting .218 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

In 23 of 56 games this year (41.1%) Wallner has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (16.1%).

Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (17.9%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Wallner has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (23.2%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (17.9%).

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year (24 of 56), with two or more runs six times (10.7%).

Other Twins Players vs the Rays

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 23 .263 AVG .157 .391 OBP .280 .558 SLG .343 13 XBH 5 7 HR 4 20 RBI 9 39/11 K/BB 25/9 2 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings