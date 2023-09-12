Max Kepler vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Max Kepler, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rays.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .251 with 20 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 36 walks.
- Kepler has gotten a hit in 64 of 112 games this year (57.1%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (25.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (22 of 112), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler has driven in a run in 41 games this year (36.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 38.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.7%.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|59
|.284
|AVG
|.220
|.348
|OBP
|.293
|.536
|SLG
|.430
|23
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|27
|46/18
|K/BB
|47/18
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, one per game).
- Littell makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed eight innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.29, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .270 against him.
