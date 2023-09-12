Royce Lewis vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Royce Lewis (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Rays.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .312 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 13 walks.
- Lewis has picked up a hit in 36 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a home run in 24.0% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- Lewis has driven home a run in 21 games this year (42.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Other Twins Players vs the Rays
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|21
|.267
|AVG
|.369
|.330
|OBP
|.404
|.524
|SLG
|.560
|13
|XBH
|6
|7
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|22
|28/9
|K/BB
|19/4
|3
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, one per game).
- Littell makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.29 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .270 to opposing batters.
