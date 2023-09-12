On Tuesday, Royce Lewis (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Rays.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Rays Starter: Zack Littell

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .312 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 13 walks.

Lewis has picked up a hit in 36 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a home run in 24.0% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his plate appearances.

Lewis has driven home a run in 21 games this year (42.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 21 .267 AVG .369 .330 OBP .404 .524 SLG .560 13 XBH 6 7 HR 5 22 RBI 22 28/9 K/BB 19/4 3 SB 2

