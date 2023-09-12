Ryan Jeffers vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 29 walks.
- Jeffers has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 79 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 26.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 79 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.296
|AVG
|.246
|.391
|OBP
|.349
|.513
|SLG
|.408
|12
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|20
|42/13
|K/BB
|43/16
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, one per game).
- The Rays are sending Littell (3-5) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed eight innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .270 against him.
