The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 29 walks.

Jeffers has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 79 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 26.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 of 79 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Other Twins Players vs the Rays

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .296 AVG .246 .391 OBP .349 .513 SLG .408 12 XBH 13 6 HR 4 13 RBI 20 42/13 K/BB 43/16 1 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings