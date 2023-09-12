Minnesota Twins (75-69) will go head to head against the Tampa Bay Rays (89-56) at Target Field on Tuesday, September 12 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Willi Castro will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the season.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rays +115 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game is set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (10-9, 4.21 ERA) vs Zack Littell - TB (3-5, 4.29 ERA)

Twins vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Rays Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -130 +110 - 8 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -140 +115 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Twins vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 56, or 58.9%, of the 95 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Twins have a 32-28 record (winning 53.3% of their games).

Minnesota has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and went 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Rays have won in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rays have come away with a win one times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Royce Lewis 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Max Kepler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Willi Castro 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

