Willi Castro vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Willi Castro -- batting .313 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 27 walks while batting .254.
- In 55 of 97 games this year (56.7%) Castro has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (19.6%).
- In 5.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has driven in a run in 23 games this year (23.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38 of 97 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Twins Players vs the Rays
- Click Here for Ryan Jeffers
- Click Here for Royce Lewis
- Click Here for Matt Wallner
- Click Here for Carlos Correa
- Click Here for Max Kepler
- Click Here for Alex Kirilloff
- Click Here for Andrew Stevenson
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|52
|.254
|AVG
|.254
|.333
|OBP
|.332
|.463
|SLG
|.343
|17
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|12
|37/13
|K/BB
|46/14
|14
|SB
|15
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 152 home runs (1.0 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- The Rays will send Littell (3-5) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went eight innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.