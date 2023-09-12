Willi Castro -- batting .313 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 27 walks while batting .254.

In 55 of 97 games this year (56.7%) Castro has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (19.6%).

In 5.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has driven in a run in 23 games this year (23.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38 of 97 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 52 .254 AVG .254 .333 OBP .332 .463 SLG .343 17 XBH 10 4 HR 2 16 RBI 12 37/13 K/BB 46/14 14 SB 15

