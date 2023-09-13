The Connecticut Sun will host the Minnesota Lynx in Game 1 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Sun

Minnesota's 80.2 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 79 Connecticut gives up to opponents.

Minnesota is shooting 43.5% from the field, which equals what Connecticut's opponents have shot this season.

The Lynx are 15-6 when they shoot higher than 43.5% from the field.

Minnesota's three-point shooting percentage this season (32.5%) is only 0.4 percentage points higher than opponents of Connecticut are averaging (32.1%).

The Lynx are 10-8 in games when the team makes more than 32.1% of their three-point attempts.

Connecticut and Minnesota rebound at about the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 0.7 fewer rebounds per game.

Lynx Recent Performance

The Lynx are putting up 81.7 points per game in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 80.2.

Over its last 10 games, Minnesota is allowing 85.6 points per contest, 0.6 more points than its season average (85).

In their past 10 games, the Lynx are making 7.4 treys per contest, 0.6 more than their season average (6.8). They also own a higher three-point percentage over their past 10 contests (33.6%) compared to their season average (32.5%).

Lynx Injuries