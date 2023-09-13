Wednesday's WNBA slate includes DeWanna Bonner's Connecticut Sun (27-13) playing at home against Kayla McBride and the Minnesota Lynx (19-21) at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET.

Connecticut enters this matchup after a 102-91 defeat to Chicago. The Sun's leading scorer was Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who ended the game with 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. With McBride (24 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 3-8 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Minnesota lost 87-72 against Indiana. Napheesa Collier also added 23 points and 10 rebounds to the effort.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Sun vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-500 to win)

Sun (-500 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+375 to win)

Lynx (+375 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-9.5)

Sun (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 159.5

159.5 When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN2

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Lynx Season Stats

The Lynx are ninth in the league in points scored (80.2 per game) and second-worst in points allowed (85.0).

On the boards, Minnesota is sixth in the WNBA in rebounds (34.3 per game). It is ninth in rebounds allowed (35.2 per game).

With 19.4 assists per game, the Lynx are sixth in the league.

Minnesota is sixth in the league in turnovers per game (13.4) and ninth in turnovers forced (12.7).

Beyond the arc, the Lynx are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (6.8). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 32.5%.

Minnesota is the worst team in the league in 3-pointers allowed (8.9 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage defensively (35.7%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

The Lynx score more points per game at home (80.8) than on the road (79.6), but also give up more at home (86.7) than away (83.3).

Minnesota grabs more rebounds per game at home (34.8) than on the road (33.7), but also gives up more points at home (35.6) than on the road (34.9).

At home the Lynx are collecting 20.3 assists per game, 1.7 more than on the road (18.6).

Minnesota commits fewer turnovers per game at home (13.2) than on the road (13.7), but it also forces fewer turnovers at home (12.4) than on the road (13.0).

The Lynx drain fewer 3-pointers per game at home (6.7) than on the road (6.8), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than on the road (32.5%).

Minnesota allows fewer 3-pointers per game at home (8.7) than away (9.1), but allow a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (35.4%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have entered the game as underdogs 26 times this season and won 11, or 42.3%, of those games.

This season, the Lynx have won two of their seven games when they're the underdog by at least +375 on the moneyline.

Minnesota is 20-18-0 against the spread this year.

As a 9.5-point underdog or greater, Minnesota is 3-6 against the spread.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 21.1% chance of a victory for the Lynx.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.