Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 205 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Minnesota is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .424 this season.

The Twins' .241 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with 671 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.3 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Minnesota has the fifth-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined 1.205 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will hand the ball to Dallas Keuchel (1-1) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings against the New York Mets.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In five starts, Keuchel has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.4 frames per outing.

In six appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Mets W 5-2 Home Dallas Keuchel Kodai Senga 9/9/2023 Mets W 8-4 Home Kenta Maeda David Peterson 9/10/2023 Mets L 2-0 Home Pablo Lopez Tylor Megill 9/11/2023 Rays L 7-4 Home Sonny Gray Tyler Glasnow 9/12/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Joe Ryan Zack Littell 9/13/2023 Rays - Home Dallas Keuchel Taj Bradley 9/14/2023 White Sox - Away Kenta Maeda Michael Kopech 9/15/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Jesse Scholtens 9/16/2023 White Sox - Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 9/17/2023 White Sox - Away Joe Ryan Touki Toussaint 9/18/2023 Reds - Away Dallas Keuchel Andrew Abbott

