How to Watch Women's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Wednesday, September 13
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NCAA Women's Soccer slate today, Columbia and NJIT hit the pitch on ESPN+.
Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch South Dakota vs Drake
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch The Citadel vs Charleston Southern
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Iona vs Dartmouth
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Albany (NY) vs Army
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch UMBC vs Mount St. Mary's
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Binghamton vs Cornell
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch NJIT vs Columbia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
