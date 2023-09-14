Asia Muhammad is meeting Leylah Annie Fernandez next in the Abierto Guadalajara round of 64. Muhammad's odds are +20000 to take home the trophy from Centro Panamericano de Tenis.

Muhammad at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Muhammad's Next Match

On Sunday, September 17 at 8:00 PM ET, Muhammad will play Fernandez in the round of 64, after beating Varvara Lepchenko 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 in the previous round.

Muhammad Stats

Muhammad beat Lepchenko 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 on Saturday in the qualifying round.

Muhammad has not won any of her six tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 5-6.

In four tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Muhammad has gone 4-4.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Muhammad has played 11 matches and 23.3 games per match.

On hard courts, Muhammad has played eight matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 21.1 games per match while winning 46.2% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Muhammad has won 51.7% of her games on serve, and 34.5% on return.

On hard courts, Muhammad, over the past year, has been victorious in 51.7% of her service games and 34.5% of her return games.

