Kirk Cousins Week 2 Preview vs. the Eagles
Kirk Cousins has a favorable matchup when his Minnesota Vikings face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Eagles concede 306 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the league.
Cousins threw for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), completing 65.9% of his passes (424-for-643), with 29 TDs and 14 INTs last season. In addition Cousins ran for two touchdowns and picked up 5.7 yards on the ground per game.
Cousins vs. the Eagles
- Cousins vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 221 PASS YPG / PASS TD
- Against Philadelphia last year, one player posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.
- Last year, the Eagles allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.
- Through the air last season, Philadelphia allowed two or more passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs.
- Versus the Eagles last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.
- The Eagles were the NFL's best defense against the pass last year. They gave up 179.8 passing yards per game.
- The Eagles' defense was ranked 11th in the league with 22 passing TDs conceded last year.
Kirk Cousins Passing Props vs. the Eagles
- Passing Yards: 260.5 (0)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (0)
Cousins Passing Insights
- Cousins hit the over on passing yards prop bets in nine of 16 opportunities last year (56.2%).
- The Vikings, who ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 62.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.5% of the time.
- Cousins averaged 7.1 yards per pass attempt last season, 15th in the NFL.
- Cousins had a passing touchdown in 16 of 17 games last year, with multiple passing TDs in nine of them.
Cousins' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Packers
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|23-for-32 / 277 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|27-for-46 / 221 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs
|2 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|24-for-41 / 260 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|25-for-38 / 273 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|32-for-41 / 296 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|4 ATT / 4 YDS / 1 TD
|at Dolphins
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|20-for-30 / 175 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|2 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cardinals
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|24-for-36 / 232 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|4 ATT / 22 YDS / 1 TD
|at Commanders
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|22-for-40 / 265 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT
|2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bills
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|30-for-50 / 357 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs
|6 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|12-for-23 / 105 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|11/24/2022
|Week 12
|30-for-37 / 299 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT
|1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|21-for-35 / 173 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|31-for-41 / 425 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Colts
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|34-for-54 / 460 YDS / 4 TDs / 2 INTs
|2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|34-for-48 / 299 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Packers
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|18-for-31 / 205 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs
|3 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|17-for-20 / 225 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|31-for-39 / 273 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / 1 YDS / 1 TD
