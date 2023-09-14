Sofia Kenin will begin action in the Abierto Guadalajara (in Guadalajara, Mexico) versus Carol Zhao in the round of 64. She was beaten by Barbora Krejcikova in the San Diego Open final in her most recent tournament. Kenin is +1600 to win this tournament at Centro Panamericano de Tenis.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Kenin at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Kenin's Next Match

Kenin will begin play at the Abierto Guadalajara by matching up with Zhao in the round of 64 on Monday, September 18 (at 1:00 PM ET).

Kenin is listed at -1000 to win her next contest versus Zhao. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Kenin? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Kenin Stats

In her last match, Kenin was defeated 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 against Krejcikova in the finals of the San Diego Open.

Through 18 tournaments over the past 12 months, Kenin is 21-18 and has not won a title.

In 12 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Kenin is 13-12 in matches.

Through 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Kenin has played 21.5 games per match. She won 52.6% of them.

On hard courts, Kenin has played 25 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 22.0 games per match while winning 52.8% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Kenin has won 70.6% of her games on serve, and 35.0% on return.

On hard courts, Kenin, over the past 12 months, has claimed 70.7% of her service games and 34.8% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.