Taylor Townsend begins the Abierto Guadalajara after her US Open finished with a loss to Karolina Muchova in the round of 32. Townsend's first opponent is Ajla Tomljanovic (in the round of 64). Townsend's odds are +6600 to win this event at Centro Panamericano de Tenis.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Townsend at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Townsend's Next Match

Townsend will meet Tomljanovic in the round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Sunday, September 17 at 6:30 PM ET.

Townsend has current moneyline odds of -225 to win her next match versus Tomljanovic. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Townsend? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Townsend Stats

In her last match, Townsend came up short 6-7, 3-6 against Muchova in the Round of 32 of the US Open.

In 11 tournaments over the past 12 months, Townsend has yet to win a title, and her overall record is 15-11.

Townsend is 5-7 on hard courts over the past year.

Townsend has played 22.2 games per match in her 26 matches over the past year across all court types.

In her 12 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Townsend has played 23.2 games per match.

Townsend, over the past 12 months, has won 75.1% of her service games and 31.9% of her return games.

On hard courts, Townsend, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 80.7% of her service games and 27.1% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.