Minnesota Twins (76-70) will square off against the Chicago White Sox (56-90) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, September 14 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Willi Castro will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

The White Sox are listed as +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Twins (-190). A 9-run over/under has been listed for this contest.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (4-7, 4.65 ERA) vs Jose Urena - CHW (0-5, 8.46 ERA)

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -185 +154 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -190 +155 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 96 times and won 57, or 59.4%, of those games.

The Twins have an 11-7 record (winning 61.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 4-2 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 32, or 33%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious four times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

