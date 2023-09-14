Thursday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (76-70) and the Chicago White Sox (56-90) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 7-5 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 14.

The Twins will look to Kenta Maeda (4-7) against the White Sox and Jose Urena (0-5).

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 57 out of the 96 games, or 59.4%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has entered 18 games this season favored by -190 or more and is 11-7 in those contests.

The Twins have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with 675 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.92 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule