Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins take on Yoan Moncada and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 7:40 PM ET in the second game of a four-game series.

The White Sox are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Twins (-175). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Twins vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -175 +145 9 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-2.

The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 58 of the 97 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (59.8%).

Minnesota has a 17-11 record (winning 60.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Twins a 63.6% chance to win.

Minnesota has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 73 times this season for a 73-67-7 record against the over/under.

The Twins have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 against the spread.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-32 34-38 31-31 46-38 58-54 19-15

