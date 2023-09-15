Max Kepler and Andrew Vaughn will be among the stars on display when the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 7:40 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are fourth-best in baseball with 210 total home runs.

Minnesota is 10th in MLB, slugging .425.

The Twins are 21st in the majors with a .241 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 12th in runs scored with 685 (4.7 per game).

The Twins' .321 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.203).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Twins.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old right-hander.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Mets L 2-0 Home Pablo Lopez Tylor Megill 9/11/2023 Rays L 7-4 Home Sonny Gray Tyler Glasnow 9/12/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Joe Ryan Zack Littell 9/13/2023 Rays L 5-4 Home Dallas Keuchel Taj Bradley 9/14/2023 White Sox W 10-2 Away Kenta Maeda José Ureña 9/15/2023 White Sox - Away Bailey Ober Jesse Scholtens 9/16/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Touki Toussaint 9/17/2023 White Sox - Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 9/18/2023 Reds - Away Joe Ryan Andrew Abbott 9/19/2023 Reds - Away Dallas Keuchel - 9/20/2023 Reds - Away Kenta Maeda Hunter Greene

