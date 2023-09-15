Minnesota Twins (77-70) will go head to head against the Chicago White Sox (56-91) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, September 15 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Willi Castro will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the year.

The favored Twins have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jesse Scholtens - CHW (1-8, 4.44 ERA)

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 97 times and won 58, or 59.8%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 14-8 (winning 63.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 32, or 32.7%, of the 98 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious four times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

