Are you a huge fan of auto racing who doesn't want to miss an event? Check out all the action that will be available on Saturday, September 16, airing on Fubo. Use the list below to find out how to watch or live stream the action.

Watch even more auto racing coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch Formula 1: Singapore Grand Prix - Practice 3

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 5:25 AM ET

5:25 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Formula 1: Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!